Tennis

‘I could not manage the emotions’ - Andrey Rublev rues loss to Marin Cilic in French Open quarter-finals

Andrey Rublev said he lost focus at stages during his epic loss to Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals of the French Open in Paris. The Russian gave it his all but was beaten in a tie-break in the final set at Roland Garros on Wednesday evening. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:41, an hour ago