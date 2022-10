Tennis

'I dare to dream' - Novak Djokovic on being 'very grateful and blessed' to still play at highest level

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic needed just 75 minutes to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, and lift the Astana Open title on Sunday. Djokovic hit 15 winners while committing only seven unforced errors. He won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and did not face a break point. Credit: Amazon Prime.

