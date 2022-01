Tennis

'I didn't feel at all my game' - Garbine Muguruza on losing to Alize Cornet at the Australian Open

Reactions from No.3 seed Garbine Muguruza after she was upset by Alize Cornet of France in two sets, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday at the Australian Open. She said: "It's a tough day. I didn't felt at all my game. Yeah, my serve wasn't there. I think my shots weren't there also." You can stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:00, an hour ago