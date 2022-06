Tennis

'I didn't retire, I just needed to heal' - Serena on Wimbledon return

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams insisted she hadn't retired from the game as she prepares for her first-round singles match against Harmony Tan on France on Tuesday. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:03:31, 15 minutes ago