Tennis

'I didn't think about expectations people put on me' - Carlos Alcaraz on Monte Carlo Masters defeat to Sebastian Korda

Miami Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 loss to Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Spaniard told reporters: "I didn't think about the expectations that people put on me, I just focussed on me and what I have to do but as I said, you have to play on clay courts more matches."

00:01:06, 12 minutes ago