Daniil Medvedev says he “didn’t feel much” when he lost his world No. 1 spot to Carlos Alcaraz after he was knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open.

Ad

The result meant he lost his status as the world No. 1 with Alcaraz replacing him at the top of the ATP rankings following his victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Flushing Meadows

Davis Cup Auger-Aliassime and Ruud shine in Davis Cup, Uzbekistan stun Japan YESTERDAY AT 20:41

“To be honest, I didn't feel much when I lost the No. 1 spot,” said Medvedev. “The ranking is the consequence of your results and if we take the American summer, for example, I did not take enough points to stay No. 1, or even No. 2 or 3.

“Whereas Casper, Carlos, Rafa, [Nadal] of course, with the two Grand Slams he won at the start of the year, they took a lot more points. So, it's just logical.

“I have no feelings about it, no reason to cry. I can only tell myself that I have to do better if I want to find this place in the future.”

Medvedev has dropped to fourth in the rankings, 1675 points behind Alcaraz with Ruud and Nadal in second and third.

There is just one ATP Masters event left in the season, the Paris Masters, which begins on October 29, where 1000 points will be awarded to the winner.

The season-ending ATP Finals in Turn will offer up to 1500 points if the champion is unbeaten throughout the round-robin and knockout phase.

Medvedev, who will play at the Moselle Open in France this week, wants to secure a “solid base” ahead of next year if he can’t take back the No. 1 spot.

US Open highlights: Kyrgios outclasses Medvedev, Jabeur and Tomljanovic power through

“It’s a very important part of the season for me,” explained Medvedev. “I really like playing indoors, so I only find positives in this part of the season.

“Indoor is very different, you always have to adapt. Paris and the ATP Finals are obviously the biggest [events].

“I will play three tournaments before Paris. I have great motivation. Of course, there is no Grand Slam ahead and it's the only time in the season where you play tournaments without a Slam coming.

“But next year, the Australian Open will come very fast after the end of the season. So it's important to gain confidence at the end of the year.

“It’s the best way to prepare for next season and especially the Australian Open. It’s important for me to take a lot of points indoors to be seeded as high as possible in Melbourne.

“With all the tournaments I will play, I can take as much as 3750 points. Of course, it will be almost impossible to reach that, but 2500, 3000, why not? It would be cool to end the year that way.

“If I manage to collect a lot of points, then, maybe, I'll have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot in the coming year.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Longest No. 1 run, Grand Slam streaks: Which Federer records are unbreakable? 16/09/2022 AT 18:13