Australian Open 2021: ‘I don't have much respect for him’ – Novak Djokovic hits out at Nick Kyrgios

Men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has said that he respects Nick Kyrgios' skills on the courts, but thinks the less said about the attitude of his long-time rival the better. Kyrgios has consistently spoken out against Djokovic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

