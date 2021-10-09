Andy Murray has taken to social media to potentially arrange a practice session with Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells.

Swiatek, winner of the 2019 French Open, was asked by the tennis channel who her dream hitting partner was after her 6-1, 6-3 win over Petra Martic on Friday.

ATP Indian Wells Murray sets up Alcaraz clash with win over Mannarino 13 HOURS AGO

“That’s a tough one. I would love to play with Andy Murray,” said Swiatek.

We actually had a little chat on Twitter so maybe it is going to be possible to finally play. He also seems like such a nice guy. Good sense of humour too!

And Murray, 34, took to social media to say that - while he did not have Swiatek’s number – he would be hitting at 3pm and she was free to join:

I don’t have her number unfortunately but I’m hitting at 3pm tomorrow if she wants to join?

Swiatek has previously practised with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros but the 20-time Grand Slam winner is absent from Indian Wells, a fact Murray had lamented last week

Murray spoke of his delight at appearing at Indian Wells, but admitted to slight disappointment at the absences of Nadal as well as Djokovic, and Federer.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously with everyone getting older, there's going to be times where those guys are missing, missing events," Murray said. "I've obviously had my fair share of misses the last few years, like we were saying, [it's been] four years since I've last been here.

"It's unfortunate with Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) being injured, and I think Novak (Djokovic), probably rightfully, is taking a break after the run that he's had this year and just missing out at the US Open.

But I'm happy myself to be here. It's a shame for the tournament that they're not here. Certainly a couple of years ago, I wouldn't have expected to be the only one playing.

"Obviously here in the desert, the very sort of light air, thin air, the ball travels very quickly through there and also the balls were very light as well," Murray explained.

"That's a bit different this year, which is good. The balls are pretty, pretty heavy and are travelling through the air a little bit slower, so they're easier to control. I wish it had been like that in previous years, but conditions this year are a little bit more to how I like them.

"But yeah, traditionally when I've been playing here, this has been the tournament that I struggle with because of the conditions."

Indian Wells As it happened: Murray wins at Indian Wells but Raducanu loses 18 HOURS AGO