Tennis

'I had a lot of belief' - Maria Sakkari on ending semi-final jinx with Indian Wells win over Paula Badosa

Maria Sakkari said she always believed she would break her semi-final jinx at top level WTA events after defeating defending champion Paula Badosa to reach the final at Indian Wells on Friday. "I was always very confident and had a lot of belief that I would just get over it soon," the Greek world No. 6 said after reaching the final of a WTA 1000 event after four previous semi-final failures.

00:02:05, 7 minutes ago