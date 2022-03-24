Tennis

'I have no regrets' - Ashleigh Barty on shock retirement from tennis at 25 in press conference

Ashleigh Barty on her retirement: "I just knew that, for me, that the time was right, I'd given absolutely everything that I could to the sport. And I knew that it wouldn't be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life, to not be 100% committed for them. So, it's been a hell of a journey, I wouldn't change a thing. And I certainly have no regrets."

00:02:44, an hour ago