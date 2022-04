Tennis

'I hope to face Djokovic in the quarter-finals' - Carlos Alcaraz on Monte Carlo Masters draw

Carlos Alcaraz looked ahead to the Monte-Carlo Masters fresh from lifting his first Masters 1000 title in Miami. The 18-year-old will face Casper Ruud in the second round with a possible quarter-final against Novak Djokovic on the horizon.

00:01:11, 21 minutes ago