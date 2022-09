Tennis

'I'll keep going' - Novak Djokovic shrugs off talk of following Roger Federer into retirement

Novak Djokovic insisted on Wednesday that he has no plans to follow his great rival Roger Federer into retirement, citing his continuing hunger, love and passion for the game. "I don't have really a number of years in my head when I want to stop," said the 21-time Grand Slam champion, who confirmed that the wrist injury he suffered at the Laver Cup has now healed.

00:01:16, 7 minutes ago