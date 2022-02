Tennis

'I lost track' - Reilly Opelka on record-breaking tie-break against John Isner at Dallas Open

"I lost track" joked Reilly Opelka after beating John Isner 24-22 in a second-set tie-breaker on Saturday to finish a victory that put him in the final of the inaugural Dallas Open. Isner has already been part of the two longest matches in Wimbledon history. And he added the longest tie-breaker on the ATP Tour, at his hometown event no less.

00:01:19, 17 minutes ago