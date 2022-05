Tennis

'I'm a different person than in Paris 12 months ago' - rising star Carlos Alcaraz on French Open prospects

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz said he was "a different player and different person" to when he appeared at the French Open last year - as he looked forward to his chances of winning a first Grand Slam title in Paris over the next two weeks. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:16, Yesterday at 11:42