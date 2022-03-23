Tennis

'I'm actually not surprised that she's retiring' - Barbara Schett on Ashleigh Barty retirement from tennis

Tributes have been flooding in from beyond tennis and across the sporting world after Ashleigh Barty made the stunning decision to retire from tennis at the age of just 25 and as the world No. 1. Eurosport expert Barbara Schett has said she was not particularly surprised by the Australian's announcement given her life priorities, all she has achieved and the tough travel restrictions.

