Tennis

'I'm happy for them' - Djokovic thrilled refugees in Australian immigration centres have been released

Novak Djokovic expressed his happiness that in the refugees he met in a Melbourne immigration centre have been released. Djokovic was detained at the Park Hotel before being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open. His detention shone a light on the problems faced by asylum seekers in the country.

00:02:00, an hour ago