Tennis

'I'm in shock' - Naomi Osaka joins calls for information on missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Naomi Osaka posted a message of support for missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Tuesday, writing that she was "in shock" and joining growing calls for information on the whereabouts of the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion. Peng hasn't been seen in public since she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her.

00:01:14, an hour ago