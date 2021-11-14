Tennis

'I'm incredibly happy' - Carlos Alcaraz on winning ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan against Sebastian Korda

Carlos Alcaraz: "Well, it's been amazing. I mean, being able to win this tournament means a lot to me. I am so excited right now, I am so emotional. Well, the truth is that it is incredible. To be honest, to find the words to describe this moment is very hard. I can only tell you that I am super happy with the whole year, with the whole week, with the level I showed, with the maturity I showed."

00:01:02, an hour ago