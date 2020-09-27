It was an ignominious start to the French Open.

Just 24 minutes into the tournament at Roland Garros and already the autumn scheduling of the French Grand Slam was proving a problem, with the players in the opening match walking off court after complaints about the conditions.

Tennis HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one 41 MINUTES AGO

"You guys are joking," a clearly frustrated Azarenka said as a light mist of rain added to the wind and temperatures to make for an unpleasant set of conditions.

"You don't see what's happening? What are we doing here? I'm down to play whatever, you know I'm not complaining here, but this is getting a little bit ridiculous.

"I’m not sitting here because I’m going to get frozen. It’s 8 degrees. I live in Florida, I’m used to hot weather.

"No, it's ridiculous. It's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks."

The players left the court with Azarenka 2-1 up in the first set.

Roland-Garros men Nadal v Djokovic v Thiem: Who is the favourite for Roland Garros? AN HOUR AGO