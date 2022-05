Tennis

'I'm ready to win a Grand Slam' following 'best week ever' - Carlos Alcaraz

Reaction from Carlos Alcaraz as the 19-year-old capped another sensational week with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:24, 2 hours ago