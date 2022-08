Tennis

'I need to be 100 per cent again' - Pablo Carreno Busta on semi-final date with Britain's Dan Evans at Canadian Open

'I need to be 100 per cent again' - Pablo Carreno Busta on his semi-final date with Britain's Dan Evans at the Canadian Open. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

00:01:13, 20 minutes ago