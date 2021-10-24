Tennis

'I played incredible' - Jannik Sinner on claiming fourth ATP Tour title of the season at European Open

Jannik Sinner: "I felt great on court, I moved well. Today I served also better, I think. So yes, I felt great but in tennis every day is different, you have to be careful. I think I played well the whole tournament, to be honest, from the first point to the last point. But in a way you have to be careful - if you get a break, try to hold it; if not every time it's a little rollercoaster."

00:01:58, an hour ago