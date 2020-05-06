Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, rising Canadian stars Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime discuss their 'incredible' breakthroughs and targeting the top of the game.

Both Andreescu and Auger-Aliassime are currently in lockdown in Toronto and Montreal, respectively, after the entire clay-court season had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the remainder of the calendar very much in doubt.

Speaking with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, the pair opened up about breaking through on the ATP and WTA Tours, aiming for top spot in the world rankings and much, much more.

Andreescu did not hide her burning ambition to reach world number one on the WTA Tour and spoke about her incredible 2019, which culminated in winning the US Open - her first Grand Slam.

"I don't know what the future has to hold, but I will tell you that I'm going to give my best. I don't like losing so we will see, but that is definitely the goal [reaching world number one], as is [winning] the other Grand Slams as well," the Canadian said on the Tennis Legends vodcast.

I want to reach that number one spot. I really do! I really do!

"Man, every time I talk about it [winning the US Open], it brings me the feels because 2019 was the best and worst year of my life. It was definitely a rollercoaster.

"My results were definitely the good part of the year and me improving as a person and as tennis player. I got super confident, so I was like, '2019 I am coming for you', and I just kept the ball rolling.

"That was actually my first full year on tour, so it was incredible how fast it all came together. It makes me happy talking about it again, actually."

Asked about when the younger players will finally start winning Slams on the ATP Tour, Auger-Aliassime gave a typically thoughtful response.

"You know, [Daniil] Medvedev and [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and [Alexander] Zverev and Dominic [Thiem] - for sure, we have to push, but I think the tough part is the level that the top three guys still play at, and I think with the commitment and the knowledge and the high level, now they are pushing the limits in terms of how long they can sustain that level," he said on the vodcast.

Obviously, people need to see young and new faces winning big tournaments. I’m a part of that and players that are a bit older than me are also getting much closer.

"I am young, but I feel like there is something new to see [with the top three], and I think they are always pushing barriers in terms of playing well at their older age."

