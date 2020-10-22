Novak Djokovic says he approached both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to join his Professional Tennis Players' Association - but both declined.

"People think that tennis is a rich sport because we are making a lot of money, but the reality is that only a hundred so people can make a living out of tennis without scrambling and being financially challenged," he explained to reporters at a press conference.

Tennis Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report AN HOUR AGO

"We are just trying to give a voice to those lower-ranked players - they are trying to come out and to say that not everything is fabulous.

"Before we have created PTPA I have spoken to both Federer and Nadal and they did not want to take part in it. I am not criticising anybody, it is a democratic world we live in, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Would I love it for them to join us? Of course I would. But we will keep going in our efforts to form an organisation that everyone deserves."

And he says he has played some of the best tennis of his life in 2020 but he regrets the failure to win either the US Open or the French Open in his bid to become the world's most trophy-laden player.

Having won the Australian Open in January, beating Dominic Thiem in the final, the tennis calendar was thrown up into the air thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War, meaning the next Slam of the year was in New York - where Djokovic was disqualified after inadvertently hitting a line judge in the neck with a petulant swipe of the ball during his fourth-round clash with Pablo Carreno Busta.

Just over two weeks later, he was blown away by Carreno Busta's compatriot and world number two Nadal in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Highlights: 'Unbelievable' Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open

Djokovic has 17 grand slam titles while Nadal and Federer are on 20 each after the Spaniard clinched a record 13th French Open title.

"There is a lingering regret that I didn’t win either the US Open or the Roland Garros this year," a bearded Djokovic admitted to reporters in drenching sun at his tennis academy in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river.

"I was in outstanding form at both events but having reached the French Open final, I was beaten by a player who was much better on the day.

"I was below par and that's it. As far as the US Open is concerned, I got myself into an unfortunate situation and was disqualified, but I won several other big tournaments.

"The US Open disqualification notwithstanding, I have only lost one match all season and I've played some of the best tennis of my life."

'It was obviously my mistake' - Djokovic opens up on US Open disqualification

Djokovic dismissed suggestions he was under intense pressure to overhaul Nadal and Federer in their three-way race to become the greatest male player of all time.

"Pressure has been a part of my life for a long time and I've learned how to deal with it," he said.

"It comes with the territory if you are a top-level athlete and it can also galvanise you. You take physical and mental knocks along the way but it's all part of the learning curve.

"If I retired now I'd be happy with everything I have achieved but I still enjoy competing and every tournament I enter gives me so much motivation and joy."

He confirmed that the Australian Open is currently on his intended schedule for 2021 but said that quarantine regulations and travel rules might come into play nearer the time.

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters.

Tennis Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report AN HOUR AGO