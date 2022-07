Tennis

‘I still have many years to come, there will be a lot of opportunities’ - Djokovic on prospects of missing US Open

After claming his first Grand Slam of 2022 at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic said he hopes to play at the US Open this year and he targets to return to the Australian Open in January despite him being deported from Melbourne for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in January.

00:01:07, 21 minutes ago