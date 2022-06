Tennis

'I still need to figure out grass' - Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek

World No. 1, Iga Swiatek, will grace Wimbledon Centre Court for the first time when she opens this year's tournament. She said ahead of the tournament that she still feels like she has a lot to figure out grass. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:02:20, 26 minutes ago