Tennis

'I think she has to be ready' - Barbara Schett on Iga Swiatek possibly becoming world No. 1 after Ash Barty's retirement

Following Ash Barty's decision to retire from tennis, it means Iga Swiatek will likely become world number one should the Australian decide to be taken out of the WTA rankings. Schett says Swiatek "has to be ready" to be the player that everyone will want to beat should she move into top spot in the WTA rankings.

