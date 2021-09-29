Tennis

'I've had some some tough draws' - Andy Murray reacts after beating Denis Kudla in San Diego

Andy Murray: "Well, first and foremost, it's great to be on the court, sort of healthy and competing like week after week for the first time. Yeah, really, you know, for the first time since 2017, you know, it's been a long time and I'm starting to feel better with each match. The rankings, you know, it's not the number one priority. But, you know, I've had some some tough draws."

00:01:32, 40 minutes ago