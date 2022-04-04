New world No.1 Iga Swiatek admits she was taken aback by three-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty’s sudden decision to retire - but says her recent form has given much cause for optimism ahead of the clay court season.

Swiatek says emotions were running high following the news, which shocked the world of tennis to its core.

“I was crying for 40 minutes. Mainly, it was because of Ash's retirement,” Swiatek told BBC Sport . “I didn't know it was going to happen and it really surprised me.

"I always had this vision that we would all play until we are 35 or something, until our bodies are so tired that we can't any more. I needed time to actually understand what she must have thought. Her decision was really brave and I felt a lot of emotions because of that.

"I also felt emotional because of my own position. I realised after two hours of being really emotional that 'hey, you don't know what is going to happen yet and you still have to win some matches'.

“So I told myself 'let's wait with the emotions and with being excited because I have work to do'.”

Iga Swiatek and Ash Barty in action at the 2021 Madrid Open. Image credit: Getty Images

Barty’s retirement opened the door for Swiatek to replace her at the top of the WTA rankings, with an impressive 17-match unbeaten run cementing the 20-year-old’s rapid rise.

Such form has seen Swiatek, French Open champion in 2020, pick up WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells. Last weekend, she added the Miami Open title to her recent trophy haul by emphatically sweeping aside Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0.

Pundits have also lavished praise upon the Polish youngster, with Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander hailing her as a “complete player”

Barty herself admitted that there was “no better person” than Swiatek to replace her at the summit of the women’s game.

“Emotionally, it has been really intense and I have felt a range of emotions - from being proud and having satisfaction, to confusion and surprise,” Swiatek said.

“These last weeks showed me I can trust in myself a little bit more and trust my skills and my tennis.

“Before I didn't really know it was possible for me to have a streak like that. So it also kind of surprised me.

“After Doha and after Indian Wells I didn't have time to digest what I've achieved. Right now I am going to take some time to analyse what happened from a 'work' point of view.”

Next up for Swiatek is the clay court season; a surface that Swiatek is excited to tackle head-on as she bids to secure a second Grand Slam title of her career at Roland-Garros.

“I am really excited to play on clay because it is where I feel more comfortable and it is more fun for me to play on.”

On her 17-match unbeaten run in recent weeks, she added: “This streak has boosted my confidence but, on the other hand, it is a new situation in which I have never had experience.I have to learn how to deal with it and how to still keep up with the streak.”

