Tennis

'I was too emotional' - Daria Kasatkina rues 'nerves' after defeat to Iga Swiatek at French Open

'I was too emotional' - Daria Kasatkina rues 'nerves' after her semi-final defeat to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:57, 33 minutes ago