Novak Djokovic has responded to criticism of his new Players' Association - saying he would love to have Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal involved.

The world number one resigned as head of the ATP Players' Council and along with fellow council member Vasek Pospisil announced the launch of a Professional Tennis Players' Association instead.

The move has met with support from some quarters - but has been criticised by the other two stars of the Big Three.

Nadal wrote on Twitter: "I personally believe these are times to be calm and work all of us together in the same direction."

And Federer concurred, adding: "These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it’s critical for us to stand united as players, and as a sport, to pave the best way forward."

But after winning the Western and Southern Open, the world number one explained his thinking.

"We are not calling for boycotts, we are not forming parallel tours," he said.

"We are focused on the top 500 players in singles and the top 200 in doubles. We hope we can get the majority of those players.

"I think this is an important step for players and for the sport."

And he added:

Of course I would love to have Roger and Rafa on board. Of course I would love to have all the players on board.

"But I understand they have different opinions and they don't think the time is right."

Many players have raised concerns about the absence of women in the plans for the association, but PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil took to Twitter to attempt to allay those concerns.

"Regarding the involvement of women in the PTPA; there is active dialogue with the women’s side. We recognize the importance of women’s tennis and their involvement. This should be evident by the separate movement that started last year where we had support from over 70 of the top 100 ranked from both the men’s AND women’s side."

The Canadian was referring presumably to the calls for a closer collaboration between the two tours, which became louder during the coronavirus-induced hiatus, with WTA founder Billie-Jean King one of the most influential voices arguing in favour of a merger.

WHAT HAVE OTHER PLAYERS SAID?

Andy Murray, former world number one: "I’m not totally against a player union, or players’ association, but right now there’s a couple of things: one is I feel like the current management should be given some time to implement their vision. Whether that works out or not would potentially influence me in the future as to which way I would go. Also, the fact that the women aren’t part of [the new plans]. I feel like that would send a significantly much more powerful message, if the WTA were on board as well. That’s not currently the case. If those things changed in the future, it’s something that I would certainly consider.”

Dan Evans of Great Britain: "Now is horrible timing to be talking about that sort of thing. For what it’s worth, I think the ATP do a great job for us and I won’t be signing the sheet of paper they want.”

Nine-time Wimbledon doubles champion Todd Woodbridge: "Let me just start by saying this is tone deaf by the group that have decided to break away. This is the first week back and they throw this sort of bomb out there? I'm pretty disappointed with the way that they've gone with that timing."

World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas: "I don't even know what they're talking about. I'm not following."

HOW HAS IT GOT TO THIS POINT?

There has been increasing tension between elements of the player roster and the ATP.

The latest issues stem back to around two years ago, when ATP player rep Justin Gimelstob was charged with assault but kept his position while the trial was ongoing. He was later found guilty and stepped down.

It also coincided with the time that Chris Kermode was voted out as president - and Gimelstob had previously been tipped as a possible successor, viewed as someone who would push the players' interests.

Certainly Djokovic has been pressing for a greater share of prize money in recent years, addressing a player meeting at the 2018 Australian Open and urging them to put themselves first.

And going back to 2016, the Serbian has also hinted that he thinks men should get paid more than women.

"I understand how much power and energy WTA and all the advocates for equal prize money have invested in order to reach that," he said.

"I applaud them for that. I honestly do. They fought for what they deserve, and they got it.

"On the other hand, I think that our men's tennis world, ATP world, should fight for more because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators....

"We can't complain because we also have great prize money in men's tennis... [but] we should fight for what we think we deserve.

"I think as long as it's like that and there is data and stats available and information, you know, upon who attacks more attention, spectators, who sells more tickets and stuff like that, in relation to that it has to be fairly distributed."

He later backtracked, writing on Facebook: “Euphoria and adrenaline after the win on Sunday got the best of me and I’ve made some comments that are not the best articulation of my view, and I would like to clarify them.

“Tennis helped me so much in my life and being where I am today, I felt the need to speak about the fairer and better distribution of funds across the board - this was meant for both men and women.

“We all have to fight for what we deserve. This was never meant to be made into a fight between genders and differences in pay, but in the way all players are rewarded for their play and effort.”

