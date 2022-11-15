Iga Swiatek has had - probably - the year of her life.

So it’s no surprise to hear that she is ready for a rest.

Swiatek’s incredible 2022 season didn’t end in yet more silverware as she was beaten in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals by Aryna Sabalenka . Still, the world No. 1 finishes the year with eight titles, including the French Open and US Open, a ranking points total that is second only to Serena Williams’ 13,260 in 2013, 22 bagel sets, and an impressive 67-9 win-loss record, of which 48 of the victories were in straight sets.

Now, after not competing for Poland at last week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to the quick turnaround after the WTA Finals in Texas, Swiatek is going to recharge.

"I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything," she told the WTA.

"That's the first time I'm going to have a vacation like that because usually I went to places where I could do sightseeing, and I still had an active vacation.

"Slowly I'm going to kind of come back to work. And then I'm sure that we're going to start some easy practice sessions. So, yeah, a lot of time. And I'm happy about it.

“I'm just going to really relax because I actually needed to learn how to do that. Last year was the first time that I was able to kind of cut off everything and recover well. I'm going to try to do it again this year, because it's not that easy when you're constantly playing and your brain is used to competing.

"I want to get the adrenaline low and just chill out, maybe try to use the success that I had during the pre-season. But also, it's going to be pretty important for me to be focused on practicing and usually pre-season is that kind of period where I'm dead and tired. So I'm not planning anything spectacular."

Swiatek’s 2022 season will not be forgotten about it in a hurry.

"Her season is right up there with the best this century,” said 21-time doubles Grand Slam champion Pam Shriver on Tennis Channel.

“Iga’s played everybody they’ve put in front of her, which is all she can do.”

Swiatek was only just ranked inside the top 10 to start the year (she was world No. 9 on January 3). But soon she was taking the world No. 1 mantle from the retiring Ashleigh Barty and running with it in a big way. She stacked up a century-best 37 wins in a row before losing in the third round at Wimbledon and had won 15 straight matches against top-10 opponents before going down against Sabalenka.

Swiatek's win total of 67 is the most this century behind only Serena Williams' 78 victories in 2013, which is arguably considered to be the best season of the legendary American's career. And only two women have won more than eight titles in a season this century (Williams with 11 in 2013 and Justine Henin with 10 in 2007).

"Like infinity of positives, I would say,” reflected Swiatek after the WTA Finals, which were won by France's Caroline Garcia.

“It's pretty crazy. It's hard for me to handle all of that and summarise it because I felt like I started the season 10 years ago and I'm so proud of myself that I could be ready for every tournament and give my all and be able to be fresh mentally and physically, even for the last one.

“It's a season that I wouldn't even dream of.”

Swiatek looked as though she was going to cap off her dominant season with another title in Texas as she won her three group matches in straight sets. But she surprisingly came unstuck against Sabalenka, who had only won one set in their previous four meetings in 2022.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I've been waiting for that moment," said Swiatek about the end of the season.

"Because last week, basically it was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match. On one hand, I'm sad that I lost, but on the other hand, I have one more day off. That's something on the bright side.

"This season has been so intense and I'm so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end of it. I'm happy that it's done."

Swiatek: I'll be thinking about 2022 season for rest of my life

Having not played at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Swiatek is now on holiday. She has said on Twitter that she has had time to be able to reflect on a "special" season that she will "never forget".

"On one hand my results were amazing…but on the other hand is what I learned about myself and it is a completely different story," she added.

"There is still a lot of work, challenges and learning, that’s for sure and I’m excited about it."

Soon on Swiatek’s agenda will be the 2023 Australian Open.

She made the semi-finals at the tournament earlier this year and will be a huge favourite to win her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne. After the Australian Open will come a key period for Swiatek as she will have a mountain of ranking points to defend over the spring from her 2022 victories in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

Before then Swiatek should scoop another prize – Poland’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Swiatek missed out on top spot to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski following her French Open victory in 2021, but should be a lock-in to win it this time around.

“Two years ago, I made it to second place. Lewandowski was first. This year I'm pretty curious what's gonna happen!” said Swiatek after the WTA Finals.

“But I'm going to be in Australia anyway; unfortunately, it's not like I'm going to have plenty of time to enjoy these kinds of things, but I would love to come!”

