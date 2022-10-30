Tennis

Iga Swiatek left 'confused' and 'disappointed' by Simona Halep's failed drugs test at US Open

Iga Swiatek on Simona Halep failing a drugs test: "Well, for sure it was, like, confusing to me because I would not expect to hear this news and Simona [Halep], from my point of view, seems like a person who always cared about being fair and she was a great example for me. So, hopefully, I do not know how it works like now in terms of the system that they are going to... I do not know."

00:01:32, 40 minutes ago