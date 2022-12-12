Iga Swiatek has been named the WTA Player of the Year as part of their awards week , which began on Monday and concludes on Friday.

Swiatek enjoyed a stellar 2022 after winning eight WTA tournaments, which included the French Open and US Open Grand Slams.

No player could match Swiatek’s records for finals reached, trophies won and matches won in 2022. The world No. 1 also went on a 37-match winning streak and was victorious in six consecutive tournaments.

The 21-year-old received the accolade following votes by the international tennis media, who have also determined the winners of doubles team of the year, most improved player, best newcomer and comeback player.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur won the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award for showing respect for others and being gracious on and off the court.

She joins an illustrious list of previous winners that includes Petra Kvitova, Ana Ivanovic and Lindsay Davenport. This accolade was voted for by WTA players.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were successful in the doubles team category after also winning the award last year.

It is their third triumph overall and recognises their achievement of winning three Grand Slams throughout 2022, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

The honour for most improved player of the year has been given to Beatriz Haddad Maia, who finished inside the top 100 rankings and became the first Brazilian to win a WTA Player Award since they were introduced in 1977.

She won both WTA 250 Rothesay Open Nottingham and WTA 250 Rothesay Classic Birmingham back-to-back, and reached the semi-finals at the WTA 500 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

A run to the final at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open propelled her into the top 20, and reached an all-time high ranking of No. 15.

Zheng Qinwen was named newcomer of the year following a string of results that saw her break into the top 25. She reached the round of 16 at the French Open – her best Grand Slam result to date, and reached the first debut WTA final of her career at a WTA 500 event in Tokyo.

The comeback player award will go to Tatjana Maria, with the stand-out achievement coming in her incredible run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

She also won her second career title at the WTA 250 event in Bogota as a qualifier- her first since 2018.

By winning the award, Maria has been recognised as someone who has restored their ranking after previously dropping down the standings due to injury or personal reasons.

The 35-year-old took some time out of the sport between the summer of 2020 and July 2021 to give birth to her second child.

Meanwhile, the coach of the year award, voted for by WTA registered coaches, was given to David Witt following his work with Jessica Pegula.

Pegula has risen from No. 18 to No. 3 in the WTA rankings under his guidance.

