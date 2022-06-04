Tennis

Iga Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by Robert Lewandowski support and overtaking Serena Williams' mark after French Open title win

Reaction from top seed Iga Swiatek after the Pole continued her memorable 2022 season as she claimed her second French Open women's singles title with a straight sets 6-1 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff of the United States in Paris, France on Saturday. Swiatek has now claimed six consecutive titles this year - the first player to achieve such a feat since Justin Henin in 2007 and 2008

00:01:33, an hour ago