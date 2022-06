Tennis

Iga Swiatek 'proud' of French Open title after final with Coco Gauff and 'doing more than Serena Williams'

Iga Swiatek is left 'proud' of her French Open title after the final with Coco Gauff and 'doing more than Serena Williams'. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:45, an hour ago