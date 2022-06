Tennis

'Iga was just too good today' - Coco Gauff on Iga Swiatek winning French Open final at Roland-Garros

'Iga was just too good today' - Coco Gauff gives her thoughts on Iga Swiatek winning the French Open final at Roland-Garros. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:50, 2 hours ago