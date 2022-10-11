Coco Gauff believes a more relaxed approach, including her interests in Twitch and Youtube, has improved her tennis this year.

Gauff has reached a career-high of world No. 8 following her run to the quarter-finals at the US Open and revealed she has changed her mindset and lifestyle since the French Open, where she was runner-up to Iga Swiatek

Ad

US Open ‘It looks like she’s going to win the whole tournament – McEnroe backs Garcia 07/09/2022 AT 18:26

“I'm more stress-free," she said. "It was a big transition for me because I felt like I was surrounding my life with tennis.

“A year ago or even a couple of months ago there's no way I would have gone to TwitchCon before a tournament because I thought I had to solely focus my life on this.

"I realised that I have other interests and it's OK to embrace it. I started doing that in Paris, that's where it all started for me, and I found my results were much better. I realised it was the complete opposite of what I needed to do."

Gauff is the world No. 1 in the women’s doubles along with Jessica Pegula with the pair winning two Masters events this year at the Qatar Open and the Canadian Open.

She is also looking to seal a spot at the WTA Finals, which takes place from October 31 to November 7.

The American is fourth in the race to the season-ending tournament and is competing in San Diego this week.

Highlights: Swiatek overcomes Gauff to clinch second French Open crown

"I definitely think this is the toughest part of the season for everyone," continued Gauff.

"The Grand Slams are over and you're just trying to get through the end of the season and you see the finish line.

"I'm just motivated to try and finish it as well as I can. I'm glad that San Diego is the start of the end."

US Open 'Williams sisters inspired me' - Gauff 'disappointed' after loss but ready to shine 07/09/2022 AT 09:03