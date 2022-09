Tennis

‘Incredible achievement’ – Tim Henman lauds Andy Murray for winning in ‘Big Three’ era

Andy Murray has contested 11 Grand Slam finals and won three. His eight losses came against Novak Djokovic – five – and Roger Federer – three. Tim Henman says the fact he won three Grand Slams in that era just emphasises what an “incredible” achievement it was from the Brit. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:55, an hour ago