Chris Evert admits she has some sympathy for the uncertainty surrounding Daniil Medvedev as the Russian aims to bolster his position as a 'deserving' world number one at Indian Wells over the next fortnight.

The reigning US Open champion’s rise to the summit of men’s tennis coincided with his country’s invasion of the Ukraine and led to both the ATP and WTA ruling that individuals cannot compete on Tour under the country’s flag.

“I feel for any of the players who have come from that part of the world and who have family and roots, whether it's in Russia or Ukraine or Belarus,” said Evert in an exclusive conversation with Eurosport.

“It's got to be a big burden for these players to carry around while they're trying to compete. In order to compete at the highest level, you usually have to be focused on your tennis, and this isn't the case. So, we have to have some understanding if these players don't exactly do as well as they're used to, that there's just so many more important things going on in their life than a tennis match.

“In saying that, I think Medvedev, with his record, does deserve to be number one.

He is a champion. He's grown into being comfortable with big wins on big stages. And his game has really developed and it's hard to find any weaknesses in him.

Rafael Nadal, who defeated the Russian at both the Australian Open and in Acapulco, is in the draw at the BNP Paribas Open but Evert does not anticipate Medvedev's recent losses to the Spaniard having any bearing on the upcoming tournament.

“Medvedev and Nadal are right now the two favourites of Indian Wells,” she said.

“I don't know how you can put Medvedev over Nadal or Nadal over Medvedev at this point. I think they're pretty close.

“Personally since it's two out of three sets, I think that's pretty much erased (the Australian Open final defeat). I would think that a champion mentality can erase that. It's been enough time. It's not like the next week they're playing each other.

“I think more importantly, Nadal, since he took that break, has been hungrier. And when you take time off, you really are a little more alert, a little more focused, a little fresher. And I think Nadal came back pretty strong after his foot injury. If they were to face off, I think it would be more about Nadal's current form and the fact that the court is a little bit slower that would affect Medvedev. I don't think the thought of the Australian Open would affect him as much.”

Since returning from the foot injury that threatened to once again curtail his career, Nadal has put together a fairytale start to 2022 that has seen him claim three titles, including a record 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The Spaniard has also clocked up a career-best opening to a year with a 15-0 record coming into Indian Wells and Evert has been impressed that the 35-year-old continues to find ways to defy the odds, as well as father time.

“I am surprised his body has held up as well as it has, because of the way he plays,” she said.

"He has to exert more energy on the court in practice and in his matches than any other top player. And it's gruelling the way he competes and practices. And I think he's made some adjustments to his practice. And I think the time off in between injuries that he's had in the last few years has helped him to take a break.

"It has surprised me physically, but on the other hand, it hasn't surprised me mentally at all! Because he's hungrier than any other athlete on this planet and he has a passion for tennis unlike any. And it shows in everything that he does. So it doesn't surprise me mentally.”

