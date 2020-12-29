The BNP Paribas Open held in Indian Wells has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ATP and WTA event – arguably the biggest on both circuits after the four Grand Slams – was scheduled to be played from March 8-21.

Tennis Simon, Daniell and Andujar join ATP Council after Djokovic withdrawal 4 HOURS AGO

However, after being cancelled in 2020, it has now been postponed in 2021.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held on its customary dates in March," the ATP said in a statement.

“Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year.”

The ATP has also released a revised schedule for the first quarter of the year, with tournaments in Europe and South America following the delayed Australian Open, which finishes on February 21.

There will be ATP 500 events in Acapulco and Dubai from March 13-20 followed by the Masters event in Miami on March 22.

A statement from Indian Wells organisers said: "Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalised. This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison.”

ATP 2021 updated calendar

January 5-13: Delray Beach Open, Antalya Open

January 10-13: Australian Open qualifying, Doha

January 31-February 6: Australian Open warm-up events, Melbourne

February 1-5: ATP Cup, Melbourne

February 8-21: Australian Open, Melbourne

February 20-28: Cordoba Open

February 21-28: Open Sud de France, Montpellier

February 27-March 7: Rotterdam Open, Argentina Open

March 6-13: Qatar Open

March 6-14: Chile Open

March 7-14: Open 13 Provence, Marseille

March 13-20: Mexican Open, Dubai Duty Free Championships

March 22-April 4: Miami Open

Tennis Suarez Navarro aims for 2021 tennis return after cancer treatment A DAY AGO