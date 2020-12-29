The BNP Paribas Open held in Indian Wells has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ATP and WTA event – arguably the biggest on both circuits after the four Grand Slams – was scheduled to be played from March 8-21.
However, after being cancelled in 2020, it has now been postponed in 2021.
“Due to the impact of Covid-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held on its customary dates in March," the ATP said in a statement.
“Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year.”
The ATP has also released a revised schedule for the first quarter of the year, with tournaments in Europe and South America following the delayed Australian Open, which finishes on February 21.
There will be ATP 500 events in Acapulco and Dubai from March 13-20 followed by the Masters event in Miami on March 22.
A statement from Indian Wells organisers said: "Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalised. This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison.”
ATP 2021 updated calendar
January 5-13: Delray Beach Open, Antalya Open
January 10-13: Australian Open qualifying, Doha
January 31-February 6: Australian Open warm-up events, Melbourne
February 1-5: ATP Cup, Melbourne
February 8-21: Australian Open, Melbourne
February 20-28: Cordoba Open
February 21-28: Open Sud de France, Montpellier
February 27-March 7: Rotterdam Open, Argentina Open
March 6-13: Qatar Open
March 6-14: Chile Open
March 7-14: Open 13 Provence, Marseille
March 13-20: Mexican Open, Dubai Duty Free Championships
March 22-April 4: Miami Open