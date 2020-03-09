Getty Images
Sadness, frustration, time for golf? - Players react to Indian Wells cancellation
Tennis players have been reacting to the news that both the ATP and WTA tournaments at Indian Wells will not go ahead because of fears over the spread of coronavirus. Many are sad, some are frustrated and others have already turned their attention to filling their new-found free time.
There was sadness....
There was shock...
And many turned to an emoji to sum up their emotions.
Meanwhile, others were frustrated over what they deemed a lack of communication.
With the coronavirus crisis causing havoc on the sporting calendar across the world, more tournaments may also be postponed or cancelled.
What will players do with the extra free time?
Many are already in California for the event, but not the injured Roger Federer. May he be a trend-setter once more?