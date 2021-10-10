Context

The order of play for Sunday October 10 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', with Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev takes on the USA's Jack Brooksby while No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitispas faces Spain's Pedro Martinez.

Indian Wells Indian Wells coverage as it happened - Norrie and Evans progress 13 HOURS AGO

In the women's draw, second seed Iga Swiatek locks horns with Veronika Kudermetova and Elina Svitolina meets Sorana Cirstea. US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is also in action against No.9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova while Victoria Azarenka is up against Petra Kvitova.

Brit watch / match of the day

Former world No.1 Murray overcame Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-2 in round one to set up a mouthwatering showdown with Alcaraz, who at 18, became the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Tour title since Rafa Nadal in 2004 with his victory in Umag in July.

Murray has already identified the teenager as a major star of the future but will now get to take a closer look at the world number 38 when they clash for the first time.

“He's already a fantastic player but he's got bags of potential,” said Murray. “I think there are a few guys that can obviously get there but just from watching him, I don't see many flaws for a young player.

“From what I've seen, he's got all the tools to be at the top of the game very soon.

“I think physically he's extremely strong and moves great around the court. He obviously plays well on the clay and on the hard courts which isn’t the case for all the young guys.

“He's got a big game and I think he's got a good attitude. I spoke a little bit to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero about him and he said he's a good worker and he loves tennis and is very humble and stuff but believes in himself a lot.

“I think that from watching him and then chatting to you the guy who's coaching him who obviously has got a lot of experience up at the top of the game.

They would be the reasons I think he will be world No 1. There are no guarantees but I would say he's got the ability potentially to get there."

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Veronika Kudermetova v Iga Swiatek

Sorana Cirstea v Elina Svitolina

Jenson Brooksby v Alexander Zverev

Pedro Martinez v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Leylah Fernandez v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Stadium 2

Matteo Berrettini v Alejandro Tabilo

Carlos Alcaraz v Andy Murray

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Simona Halep

Petra Kvitova v Victoria Azarenka

John Isner v Yoshihito Nishioka

Stadium 3

John Millman v Jannik Sinner

Brandon Nakashima v Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Jasmine Paolini v Jessica Pegula

Stadium 4

Shelby Rogers v Irina-Camelia Begu

Yulia Putintseva v Jelena Ostapenko

Christopher Eubanks v Nikoloz Basilashvili

Stadium 5

Kevin Anderson v Lorenzo Sonego

Cristian Garin v Ernesto Escobedo

Aleksandar Vukic v Alex de Minaur

Karen Khachanov v Emil Ruusuvuori

Stadium 6

Gael Monfils v Gianluca Mager

Fabio Fognini v Jan-Lennard Struff

Emilio Gomez v Pablo Carreno Busta

Indian Wells Indian Wells order of play - Medvedev, Evans and Norrie feature in Saturday's action YESTERDAY AT 00:44