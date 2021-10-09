WELCOME

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the action from Indian Wells

Murray wins and gets ring back

From Paul Hassall's overnight report.

Andy Murray capped a whirlwind few days with an impressive straight sets win over Adrian Mannarino to reach round two at Indian Wells.

The former world number one proved too strong for the Frenchman as he notched up a 6-3 6-2 victory in one hour and 24 minutes.

It was more good news for the Scot after his wedding ring was recovered following his ill-advised decision to leave it tied to his sweaty trainers airing under his car overnight.

'It always find its way back to me' - Murray reveals not the first time he's nearly lost his ring

Speaking during an on-court interview, Murray was delighted with his performance in his first match at Indian Wells since 2017.

He said: “It’s really nice, it’s one of the nicest places to play on tour. Unfortunately I’ve not felt that I’ve managed to play my best tennis here, I’ve always found the conditions quite tricky and it was the same again tonight. It's very breezy on court so it's not easy to play and I was against a tricky opponent as well.

"I competed well. I don’t think I tried to overplay. I played to how the conditions allowed. I tried to use a bit of variety, used my slice quite a lot and different heights. I didn’t give him too many opportunities on my serve and my concentration until maybe the last game was really good. That’s something that’s been a bit of a problem the last couple of tournaments."

