Cam Norrie will look to keep British hopes alive at Indian Wells as he takes on Tommy Paul in his last 16 clash. Elsewhere top seed Daniil Medvedev goes toe-to-toe with Grigor Dimitrov, while Alexander Zverev faces Gael Monfils.
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action as he faces Australian Alex de Minaur.
ATP Indian Wells
Murray after Zverev loss: I don’t deserve Davis Cup spot
Brit watch
Norrie is the last man standing as far as British interest at Indian Wells is concerned after Andy Murray's defeat to Alexander Zverev.
British No. 2 Norrie will have an eye on a place in the last eight but will have to overcome the challenge of American Tommy Paul.
Match of the day
The top seed and reigning US Open champion Medvedev will look to continue his fine form in 2021 by adding the Indian Wells title to his list of honours.
Standing in his way is Bulgarian Dimitrov who has reached the last 16 of this event for the first time in his career as he looks to climb back up the rankings.
The two faced off as recently as August when the Russian won in straight sets at the Cincinnati masters, so Dimitrov will certainly be looking to avenge that loss here.
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Diego Schwartzman v Casper Ruud
- Daniil Medvedev v Grigor Dimitrov
- TBD v Jessica Pegula
- TBD v Jelena Ostapenko
- Gael Monfils v Alexander Zverev
Stadium 2
- Aslan Karatsev v Hubert Hurkacz
- Tommy Paul v Cameron Norrie
- Taylor Fritz v Jannik Sinner
- Alex de Minaur v Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic v John Peers / Filip Polasek
Stadium 3
- Veronika Kudermetova / Elena Rybakina v Marie Bouzkova / Lucie Hradecka
- Nikoloz Basilashvili v Karen Khachanov
- Kevin Krawietz / Horia Tecau v Tim Puetz / Michael Venus
ATP Indian Wells
ATP Indian Wells
