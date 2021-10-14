Context

Cam Norrie continues his pursuit of a first ever ATP Masters title as he takes on Diego Schwartzman in the last eight at Indian Wells.

Also eying a place in the final four is Grigor Dimitrov who stunned top seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a clash with Hubert Hurkacz.

On the women's side of the draw, Angelique Kerber faces Paula Badosa while Wimbledon quarter finalist Ons Jabeur takes on Anett Kontaveit.

Brit watch

Norrie's has reached a Masters 1000 quarter-final for the first time in his career after his.win over Tommy Paul.

However, he faces a tough ask to reach the semis as he comes up against Argentine veteran Diego Schwartzman who beat Norwegian Casper Rudd in straight sets.

A semi-final tie against the winner of the Dimitrov-Hurkacz awaits the victor.

Match of the day

Schwartzman has already dispatched of one Brit in Dan Evans and will be looking to take another scalp in the form of Norrie in California.

All three of Norrie's matches in the tournament so far have gone the distance and it if he is to reach a historic semi-final, it is likely another three-set epic could be on the cards.

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Cameron Norrie v Diego Schwartzman

Grigor Dimitrov v Hubert Hurkacz

Anett Kontaveit v Ons Jabeur

Paula Badosa v Angelique Kerber

Fabio Fognini / Lorenzo Sonego v Ivan Dodig / Marcelo Melo

Stadium 2

Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahar v Su-Wei Hsieh / Elise Mertens

Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko v Veronika Kudermetova / Elena Rybakina

Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov v Aslan Karatsev / Andrey Rublev

