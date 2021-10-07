Context
The order of play for Thursday, October 7 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', with British star duo Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray waiting to take to the match court in Friday's night session as the headliners.
For Thursday's schedule, American home favourite Francis Tiafoe and the legendary Kim Clijsters are among those in action in the California desert.
Brit watch
British fans will have to wait until Friday to get seriously excited with Raducanu and Murray both headlining the night session.
The US Open champion will be the star of the show with all eyes on her to see if she can continue the incredible form that inspired her to her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows.
As for Murray, he is appearing as a wildcard having last participated at Indian Wells when he was the world No. 1 back in 2017.
Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are also involved in this tournament, but no Brits are in action on Thursday.
Match of the day
The ever explosive Benoit Paire taking on home favourite Frances Tiafoe could well be the pick of the matches and features in the night session on Stadium 1.
It will also be intriguing to see how Kim Clijsters gets on as she takes on Katerina Siniakova in her latest comeback. The 38-year-old has four Grand Slam singles titles to her name and the fans will be right behind her.
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Daniel Altmaier v Sam Querrey
- Tommy Paul v Feliciano Lopez
- Katerina Siniakova v Kim Clijsters
- Benoit Paire v Frances Tiafoe
- En-Shuo Liang v Alison Riske
Stadium 2
- Caroline Garcia v Kirsten Flipkens
- Marketa Vondrousova v Viktorija Golubic
- Kei Nishikori v Joao Sousa
- Amanda Anisimova v Katrina Scott
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Steve Johnson
Stadium 3
- Alexei Popyrin v Miomir Kecmanovic
- Mackenzie McDonald v James Duckworth
- Marcos Giron v Botic van de Zandschulp
- Lauren Davis v Nuria Parrizas Diaz
- Claire Liu v Anna Kalinskaya
Stadium 4
- Elsa Jacquemot v Dayana Yastremska
- Anastasija Sevastova v Polona Hercog
- Donna Vekic v Astra Sharma
- Salvatore Caruso v Zachary Svajda
- Vasek Pospisil v J.J. Wolf
Stadium 5
- Philipp Kohlschreiber v Taro Daniel
- Thiago Monteiro v Tennys Sandgren
- Maxime Cressy v Laslo Djere
- Renzo Olivo v Roberto Carballes Baena
Stadium 6
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Ana Konjuh
- Martina Trevisan v Marie Bouzkova
- Saisai Zheng v Magdalena Frech
- Mayar Sherif v Danka Kovinic
- Usue Maitane Arconada v Ajla Tomljanovic
Stadium 7
- Carlos Taberner v Jaume Munar
- Soonwoo Kwon v Guido Pella
Stadium 8
- Nao Hibino v Zarina Diyas
