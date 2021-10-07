Context

The order of play for Thursday, October 7 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', with British star duo Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray waiting to take to the match court in Friday's night session as the headliners.

For Thursday's schedule, American home favourite Francis Tiafoe and the legendary Kim Clijsters are among those in action in the California desert.

Brit watch

British fans will have to wait until Friday to get seriously excited with Raducanu and Murray both headlining the night session.

The US Open champion will be the star of the show with all eyes on her to see if she can continue the incredible form that inspired her to her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows.

As for Murray, he is appearing as a wildcard having last participated at Indian Wells when he was the world No. 1 back in 2017.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are also involved in this tournament, but no Brits are in action on Thursday.

Match of the day

The ever explosive Benoit Paire taking on home favourite Frances Tiafoe could well be the pick of the matches and features in the night session on Stadium 1.

It will also be intriguing to see how Kim Clijsters gets on as she takes on Katerina Siniakova in her latest comeback. The 38-year-old has four Grand Slam singles titles to her name and the fans will be right behind her.

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Daniel Altmaier v Sam Querrey

Tommy Paul v Feliciano Lopez

Katerina Siniakova v Kim Clijsters

Benoit Paire v Frances Tiafoe

En-Shuo Liang v Alison Riske

Stadium 2

Caroline Garcia v Kirsten Flipkens

Marketa Vondrousova v Viktorija Golubic

Kei Nishikori v Joao Sousa

Amanda Anisimova v Katrina Scott

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Steve Johnson

Stadium 3

Alexei Popyrin v Miomir Kecmanovic

Mackenzie McDonald v James Duckworth

Marcos Giron v Botic van de Zandschulp

Lauren Davis v Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Claire Liu v Anna Kalinskaya

Stadium 4

Elsa Jacquemot v Dayana Yastremska

Anastasija Sevastova v Polona Hercog

Donna Vekic v Astra Sharma

Salvatore Caruso v Zachary Svajda

Vasek Pospisil v J.J. Wolf

Stadium 5

Philipp Kohlschreiber v Taro Daniel

Thiago Monteiro v Tennys Sandgren

Maxime Cressy v Laslo Djere

Renzo Olivo v Roberto Carballes Baena

Stadium 6

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Ana Konjuh

Martina Trevisan v Marie Bouzkova

Saisai Zheng v Magdalena Frech

Mayar Sherif v Danka Kovinic

Usue Maitane Arconada v Ajla Tomljanovic

Stadium 7

Carlos Taberner v Jaume Munar

Soonwoo Kwon v Guido Pella

Stadium 8

Nao Hibino v Zarina Diyas

