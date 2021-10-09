Context
The order of play for Saturday, October 9 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', sees US Open men's champion Daniil Medvedev headlining Day 6 when he takes on American Mackenzie McDonald in the late session. The Russian is followed in Stadium 1 by Canada's Bianca Andreescu who takes on the USA's Alison Riske.
Brit watch
Number 21 seed Cameron Norrie will aim to continue his fine 2021 form when he locks horns with American Tennys Sandgren. The 26-year-old is currently in 14th place in the race to Turin and will be hoping to bolster his bid to make the men's season finale with a good run in the desert. The British No.2 reached his fifth ATP Tour final in San Diego last week and has lofty ambitions of taking his game to another level in the months and years ahead.
Speaking on the eve of his clash with Sandgren, he said:
Being British number one is not the goal. I am more focussed on getting to number one in the world. That is my dream. Of course I would love to play a Wimbledon final, but I just want to get that number one spot. I believe I can do it, there are areas of my game I would like to improve."
Match of the day
Meanwhile, current British No.1 Dan Evans meets Japan's Kei Nishikori in what is an eye-catching round two affair.
Nishikori leads the match-up 3-1 and has triumphed in their last three encounters, including a 6-3 6-4 victory at Indian Wells back in 2017. It's also worth keeping tabs on Cori Gauff's showdown with Caroline Garcia and the all-American match between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda.
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Taro Daniel vReilly Opelka
- Sebastian Korda v Frances Tiafoe
- Caroline Garcia v Cori Gauff
- Daniil Medvedev v Mackenzie McDonald
- Alison Riske v Bianca Andreescu
Stadium 2
- Ajla Tomljanovic v Garbiñe Muguruza
- Karolina Pliskova v Magdalena Frech
- Denis Shapovalov v Vasek Pospisil
- Viktorija Golubic v Maria Sakkari
- Andrey Rublev v Carlos Taberner
Stadium 3
- Diego Schwartzman v Maxime Cressy
- Roberto Carballes Baena v Casper Ruud
- Grigor Dimitrov v Daniel Altmaier
- Angelique Kerber v Katerina Siniakova
Stadium 4
- Ons Jabeur v Anastasija Sevastova
- Amanda Anisimova v Camila Giorgi
- Barbora Krejcikova v Zarina Diyas
- Tommy Paul v Dusan Lajovic
- Marcos Giron v Filip Krajinovic
Stadium 5
- Kei Nishikori v Daniel Evans
- Cameron Norrie v Tennys Sandgren
- Salvatore Caruso v Aslan Karatsev
Stadium 6
- Sara Sorribes Tormo v Anna Kalinskaya
- Anett Kontaveit v Martina Trevisan
- Paula Badosa v Dayana Yastremska
- Lauren Davis v Danielle Collins
- Astra Sharma v Daria Kasatkina
Stadium 7
- Alexei Popyrin v Hubert Hurkacz
- Guido Pella v Roberto Bautista Agut
- Lloyd Harris v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Stadium 8
- Tamara Zidansek v Ana Konjuh
Stadium 9
- Mayar Sherif v Beatriz Haddad Maia
