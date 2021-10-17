AZARENKA 1-0 BADOSA

That’s a tidy service game to get things underway from Vika. She volleys long on the opening point but lands a flurry of first serves to maraud through the next four and get on the board.

Welcome to our live updates of both the ATP and WTA finals from the 2021 Indian Wells Masters in California.

There will be a new British No 1 next week after Cameron Norrie's incredible run at the tournament in what continues to be an astonishing year for the journeyman, who has again surprised everyone with his electric form.

He is currently in 12th place in the standings, 765 points behind Hubert Hurkacz, who currently holds the last qualifying spot. But if Norrie wins the title he will only be 125 points behind Hurkacz.

But before that, the resurgent Victoria Azarenka will be facing off against Paula Badosa in the WTA final - who are you backing to win each showpiece?

Norrie's incredible year

Norrie dominates Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 to reach Indian Wells Open final

Asked about overtaking Dan Evans to become British No 1, Norrie said: “It was never really a goal of mine, but it’s definitely a great bonus to be British No 1.

“I want to keep pushing. I think I’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but I think it’s one of those things you’ve got to enjoy.

“Yeah, it’s nice to show some of the hard work from Facu [coach Facundo Lugones] and I that have been putting in over the last kind of five years after college. It’s showing, and it’s been a lot of fun.

“I’m just really pleased to be playing my best level at these bigger events. I’m just enjoying the process and enjoying playing the bigger matches. There is always going to be a bigger match and a bigger opportunity. I was just happy with how I handled myself in terms of the situation.”

