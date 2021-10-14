Cameron Norrie defeated unseeded Tommy Paul in the Indian Wells Masters round of 16 on Wednesday.

The British contender secured a 6-4 4-6 6-2 win, with the 24-year-old American - ranked no. 60 in the world - putting up stern opposition for much of the match.

In the third game of the third set, the pair played out 21 points on deuce, with Norrie finally securing the game.

Paul did not let the disappointment immediately get to him, and broke back to 2-2 before the game raced away from him.

Norrie is in a Masters 1000 quarter-final for the first time in his career and faces a tough ask to reach the semis as he comes up against Argentine veteran Diego Schwartzman.

Speaking after the match, Norrie said: "I’m extremely happy. It was a great win for me today, to come through against Tommy who is not easy to play against.

"Massive for me, no time to really enjoy it too much. I have a big task at hand tomorrow against Diego. He’s been one of the most solid players on tour."

